Daily Update: Town Board considers drought restrictions, New virtual reality program at Havens House

Portraits of Captain James Havens and Elizabeth Bowditch Havens at the Shelter Island History Center. A new virtual reality program brings some magic to the old house. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Town Board considers drought procedures: No mandatory restrictions … yet

21st Century tech brings back Shelter Island’s 18th Century: New virtual reality program at Havens House

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, June 30, 2022

Real Estate Transfers, June 30, 2022

Zeldin wins GOP primary to challenge Hochul for governor in November

Podcast: Celebrating the best of the best place in the world

Now it’s your turn to vote for Best of the North Fork 2022

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for Long Island from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday due to an excess of ozone, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency cautioned that people should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse impacts. Groups that may be sensitive to poor air quality include the very young and those with preexisting respiratory problems including asthma and heart disease.

The day is expected to be sunny and warm with a high near 84 degrees, the NWS said. The low tonight will be around 66.