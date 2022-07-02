Demonstration planned for Monday, July 4 in Shelter Island Heights

A request was made at the Town Board meeting Friday for a permit to hold a demonstration.(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

For the second weekend in a row, Shelter Island will be the site of a demonstration for women’s rights and a protest against the recent Supreme Court decision over abortion.

Michelle d’Arcambal came before the Town Board Friday seeking an assembly permit for the event to occur Monday, July 4, at 11 a.m. in Shelter Island Heights. She said she understood the lack of time between her request and the time of the protest, but noted that, with the enthusiasm people have about protesting the Court’s decision, it couldn’t be helped.

Thanks to the constitutional right of free speech, no assembly permit was necessary, Town Attorney Stephen Kiely said.

Still, the Town Board and Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis had concerns about how the demonstration could be held without disrupting traffic, or people walking in the roadway on a day when many would be leaving the Island at the end of the long holiday weekend.

But Police Chief Jim Read said it could be handled.

An original plan for demonstrators to walk through the area where vehicles line up to board North Ferry boats was scrapped. It seems likely the group could march past the Heights Post Office and around to Chase Avenue and possibly gather at Volunteer Park and along Bridge Street. But participants won’t be allowed to block traffic or walk in roadways. Nor can the demonstrators block access to any of the stores along Bridge Street.

Ms. D’Arcambal said she was unsure if there would be any speakers, but said there would be no amplification.

At the previous week’s protest at Justice Court in the Center, organizers Susan Schrott and Roz Dimon spoke briefly and there were chants throughout, some accompanied by drums and other handheld instruments.

There were about 50 participants and they briefly walked along the sidewalk on North Ferry Road going from the Court House, past the Police Station and Town Hall, then crossing the street at the library before heading back to Justice Court.

Everyone stayed on sidewalks except for the crossings and Shelter Island Police briefly blocked the roadway heading north so demonstrators could cross over and walk back to Justice Court. All was orderly during the hour-long event.

Another concern raised about Monday’s demonstration was parking for participants. Ms. d’Arcambal said she thought participants would carpool.