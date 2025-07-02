Shelter Island Town Board report: July 2, 2025

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Attorney questions delay on GBCC water decision

Why has it taken months of wrangling between Gardiner’s Bay Country Club officials and neighbors primarily from Hay Beach to come to an agreement about an application filed last November for installation of a 116,000 gallon cistern plus a garage to house pumping and electrical equipment on golf club grounds?

Arguments pro and con were on display for about an hour at Town Hall June 30. And at next Tuesday’s Town Board work session, a discussion of information received will enable the Town Board to wade through the information and members will begin to formulate their opinions.

Attorney John Bennett, representing the country club, started the discussion arguing that the request was routine, but was treated as anything but routine. He said several times the existing irrigation system is “exempt from regulation.”

Concerns about increasing use of water had no relevance, he said, since the new pump system would reduce the hours the pump would be operating from 16 per day to six. The new system would be far more efficient, he added.. The pump isn’t new, only the cistern used to collect and hold water until it’s needed, and the housing of the equipment is what’s new, Mr. Bennett said. As to concerns about noise from pumping, it will be at less than 3 decibels, he said.

Combined, the cistern and housing are less than what’s allowed by Town Code, Mr. Bennett said. There’s no increase in density or intensity of use, no need for parking and the new structures would be farther away from the nearest Hay Beach properties than what currently exists, he said. Landscaping and lighting plans have been submitted and club officials are willing to put in a dry well if drainage poses a problem.

The entire project meets state building codes. GBCC officials wold be happy to set up a meeting with the club’s irrigation specialist, Mr. Bennett said.

Hay Beach Property Owners Association President Bill Mastro said he and the neighbors have never opposed the project. But despite promises, questions the neighbors posed have gone unanswered and promised meetings have not been scheduled. Among their concerns is the belief that while the project has not yet received any permit, work has already started.

At an earlier public meeting, Councilman Benjamin Dyett said he wanted to visit the site and get some answers, but club officials never made a meeting possible.

There’s also a history here that has neighbors concerned. The initial GBCC proposal formally introduced in 2023 after close to two years of rumors was to seek an increase in water use from 6.1 million gallons annually to 12 million gallons. This was needed, the club maintained, so the grass was green on the golf course, as well as to meet water use in the building. By law, golf courses are allowed such watering, club representatives said, to attract new members.

But many Islanders are being asked to take measures to conserve water, especially during spring, summer and early fall, when the Island population swells with the arrival of seasonal residents and visitors. The country club was able to avoid restrictions, while some seasonal residents would turn on their faucets and find there was no water.

The Town’s Water Advisory Committee made it clear, when the water increase plan was proposed, it wold not have support from the committee’s members.

Whether GBCC officials bowed to resistance from residents, or had simply found more efficient ways to meet water needs, is not clear. But to this day, residents at Monday night’s meeting were still asking if the current application was a step toward returning to the earlier plan.

What’s the full plan? several residents asked.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said the Town Board will spend its time at the July 8 work session discussing the material received to date and discussing how they might respond to all they’ve heard. Ms. Brach-Williams also told Mr. Bennett the Town Board had not received some material previously requested and that information should reach the Town Board by July 4. Others who want to comment in writing may do so by July 4.

The public hearing that was left open Monday night is slated to reconvene on July 21.

Bayman, resident spar over floats

It’s bayman Bert Waife versus resident Jan Sudol, arguing whether the Island needs a code amendment to deal with motorized floats not covered in the existing code.

Mr. Sudol told the Town Board at Monday night’s meeting that Police Chief Jim Read should be required to take action against Mr. Waife and others who have the floats in the water. Mr. Waife said he understands the insistence on not interfering with navigation of other crafts. But he added that to overlook the importance of such floats to those who make a living on the water is a threat to their livelihood.

Mr. Waife’s motorized float, used to transport equipment vital to his business, was created using three dock planks he bolted together and attached lights, a horn and other Coast Guard-approved equipment. He got the idea from baymen in the Cape Cod area, he said. Without the motorized float, he said it would be difficult to conduct business around the Island, but would also hamper other marine operations. Shelter Island has a history among captains, baymen, scallopers, bunker fishermen, marina operations, dock builders and others who need to use such crafts.

“All of us in this business are feeling a squeeze from the economic factors,” Mr. Waife said. He has a special permit, he said, and was offered space to attach the craft at the Ram’s Head Inn. He ultimately passed on the offer, deciding it wouldn’t be the best spot.

Mr. Sudol said former Town Attorney Stephen Kiely told him Mr. Waife’s float was illegal because it’s motorized. The Town Board has the power to enforce the law and stop use of the float in local waters, Mr. Sudol said.

Mr. Waife charged that if floats aren’t allowed, the craft used in Chase Creek to carry a Christmas tree every year would have to be stopped. He said it would be sad to see an Island tradition like that ended.

Councilman Benjamin Dyett said he would want some clarity on the situation before making any decision.

owSupervisor Amber Brach-Williams told both men with so much on the Town Board’s plate right now, no action will be taken. But she said she will ask interim Town Attorney Steven Leventhal to look into the situation and provide advice to the Town Board.