Building inspector quits Planning Board, Local golf pro cashes tournament check

The Menantic Yacht Club fleet in West Neck Harbor just after a start. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Building Inspector quits Planning Board, Comprehensive Task Force: Replacements to be named

A gracious beauty on South Ferry Road: The Candlelite Inn, operated by John Sieni

Shelter Island golf pro cashes tournament check in Colorado

Menantic Yacht Club: A perfect day of fun and friendship

NORTHFORKER

Among the wineries, a distillery grew

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best drinks and have your say

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.