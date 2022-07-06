Building inspector quits Planning Board, Local golf pro cashes tournament check
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Building Inspector quits Planning Board, Comprehensive Task Force: Replacements to be named
A gracious beauty on South Ferry Road: The Candlelite Inn, operated by John Sieni
Shelter Island golf pro cashes tournament check in Colorado
Menantic Yacht Club: A perfect day of fun and friendship
NORTHFORKER
Among the wineries, a distillery grew
Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best drinks and have your say
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.