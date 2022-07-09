Fun facts for this evening’s fireworks at Crescent Beach

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

At dusk tonight, Saturday, July 9, Shelter Island Fireworks will present a spectacular show over the bay, with families and friends gathering at Crescent Beach.

All are welcome to the Island’s great mid-summer community event.

Here are some fun facts to impress your friends while relaxing at the beach before the show.

• 1,802 firework shells



• 4,200 “Grand Illuminations” for the finale



• The largest fireworks are 8-inch shells



• Shelter island Fireworks board is made up of seven members, all volunteers



• Approval from Department of Environmental Protection, Federal Aviation Authority , U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Coast Guard and Shelter Island Town



• The “Fireworks Eve Fundraiser” at SALT on Friday generated $15,000 in funds from raffles, merchandise and donations