By the light of the Buck Moon

The full moon rising over Bug Light last night. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

July’s full moon rose last night and was still gracing the clear sky just before dawn this morning.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s known as the “Full Buck Moon,” since male deer begin to grow new antlers at this time of year.

Another name for July’s full moon is the “Thunder Moon,” for the prevalence of thunderstorms during the month.

Across Europe, July’s full moon has been known for centuries by farm families as the “Hay Moon,” for the mid-summer haymaking, where everyone pitched in and could work late by the light of the moon.