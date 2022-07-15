Shelter Island Comprehensive Plan meeting Monday, all invited

A request was made at the Town Board meeting Friday for a permit to hold a demonstration.(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Comprehensive Plan Task Force and Advisory Committee has scheduled a public hearing for Monday, July 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. in person at Town Hall or via a Zoom link on the Town website at shelterislandtown.us under the Committee tab and the tab for the Comprehensive Plan.

The aim is to update people on how the plan is shaping up and to get public input about the issues they want addressed, and what they want Shelter Island to look like 10, 20 or more years from now.