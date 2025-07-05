Shelter Island blood drive set for July 18 at  the Community Center

(Courtesy illustration)

With the onset of summer, there is the typical increased need for blood contributions and the usual decrease in blood donors. But Islanders, during the January blood drive, stepped up to the challenge, Janet Pisano of the New York Blood Center told the Town Board at its June 24 work session.

As with the January blood drive, the July 18 drive is being held in honor of Joan Tehan. She receives monthly plasma infusions to treat polyneuropathy, which affects nerves in the hands and feet.

The disease causes pain, numbness, and weakness. To help her cope with these symptoms, Ms. Tehan undergoes the monthly infusions of plasma derived from the generous blood donations of thousands.

Making the time to help others. From left Ceil Surerus, Judy Card, and Kim Teodoru at the 2024 Shelter Island Blood Drive at the Community Center. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The blood drive will be at the Community Center at 1 Bateman Road on Friday, July 18 between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Although walk-ins will be accommodated to the extent possible, scheduling an appointment enables the staff at the New York Blood Center to plan accordingly.

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. To view current eligibility guidelines, visit nybc.org or call 800-688-0900.

It only takes an hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion.

Those in need include cancer patients; accident, burn or trauma victims; newborn babies and their mothers; transplant recipients; surgery patients; and chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia.

Happy to give. Our photographer, Adam Bundy, at the 2024 Shelter Island Blood Drive. (Courtesy photo)

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or may donate with a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Anyone 76 or older who wishes to donate will need a letter from a doctor certifying they are able to contribute blood.

Many specifics are available on the New York Blood Center (NYBC) website or by calling Jennifer Pisano at 516-310-2382.

Donors are advised to hydrate and eat well on the day of the appointment and not contribute if they are not feeling well that day.

Can’t donate blood? You can still support NYBC’s mission by texting ‘NYBC’ to ‘20222’ to give $25 to support the program.