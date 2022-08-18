Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Aug. 18, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.or

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10- 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

Board Game Night (Ages 10+), 5 p.m. Get ready to have a relaxing game night in the air conditioning. We’ll have plenty of board games to choose from so come down and play with your friends. Register at silibrary.or

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Family Tea Party, 1 p.m. Come to the library for a delightful family tea party — outside under the tent where there will be tea (of course) and finger foods. Feel free to bring your stuffed animals to the fun. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

Tween Movie Day (Ages 10+), 1 p.m. We all know that Minions: Rise of Gru just came out but let’s take a step back in time and see the beginning of our beloved yellow friends with: Minions. This movie is rated PG and is about an hour and a half long. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

Quogue Wildlife: Birds of Prey, 11:30 a.m. This program will be hosted outside where you get to admire an amazing array of predatory birds and learn all about them. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

What are We Drinking Tonight?

A Shelter Island Water Primer, 5:30 p.m. (In Person, Library) The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee will present facts and myths about water on the island. Topics covered will include: a description of the aquifer, how water flow is directed, what is in our water, steps to prevent contamination/hazardous waste, well testing, and more. Town Engineer Joseph Finora will answer your questions. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

Friday Night Dialogue: Magda Salvensen: Artists’ Estates – Reputations in Trust, 7 p.m. (In Person, Library) Magda Salvesen will discuss the complex art world through the unusual lens of those who are left to deal with work artists leave behind after their death. This will be a fascinating look into conflicts, goals, and frustration involved in managing an artist’s estate. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, Rain or shine. Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 S. Ferry Rd. No dogs permitted.

58th Annual Art Show & Craft Fair, School Grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

artsi Open Studio Tour, 12 – 5 p.m. Visit with artists in their studios. Free, map available at artsi.info

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

artsi Open Studio Tour, 12 – 5 p.m. Visit with artists in their studios. Free, map available at artsi.info

The Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow is appearing at the Ram’s Head Inn, 6 to 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

Mystery Book Club: Mr. Churchill’s Secretary, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom, Library) Maggie Hope graduated at the top of her class but in 1940s London she can only get a job as a typist at No. 10 Downing Street. But working for the Prime Minister allows her clearance to secrets and exposes her to spies, murder, and intrigue. Her quick wits and intelligence are called on as she tries to foil an assassin. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Over the Hill Softball game, 12 p.m. Contact [email protected] to play (35 & older)

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, August 18, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, August 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, August 24, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, August 26, 3 to 4 p.m.