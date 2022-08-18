Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Aug. 18, 2022
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.or
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or
Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.or
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10- 11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19
Board Game Night (Ages 10+), 5 p.m. Get ready to have a relaxing game night in the air conditioning. We’ll have plenty of board games to choose from so come down and play with your friends. Register at silibrary.or
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
Family Tea Party, 1 p.m. Come to the library for a delightful family tea party — outside under the tent where there will be tea (of course) and finger foods. Feel free to bring your stuffed animals to the fun. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
Tween Movie Day (Ages 10+), 1 p.m. We all know that Minions: Rise of Gru just came out but let’s take a step back in time and see the beginning of our beloved yellow friends with: Minions. This movie is rated PG and is about an hour and a half long. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
Quogue Wildlife: Birds of Prey, 11:30 a.m. This program will be hosted outside where you get to admire an amazing array of predatory birds and learn all about them. Register at silibrary.org
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
What are We Drinking Tonight?
A Shelter Island Water Primer, 5:30 p.m. (In Person, Library) The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee will present facts and myths about water on the island. Topics covered will include: a description of the aquifer, how water flow is directed, what is in our water, steps to prevent contamination/hazardous waste, well testing, and more. Town Engineer Joseph Finora will answer your questions. Register at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19
Friday Night Dialogue: Magda Salvensen: Artists’ Estates – Reputations in Trust, 7 p.m. (In Person, Library) Magda Salvesen will discuss the complex art world through the unusual lens of those who are left to deal with work artists leave behind after their death. This will be a fascinating look into conflicts, goals, and frustration involved in managing an artist’s estate. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, Rain or shine. Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 S. Ferry Rd. No dogs permitted.
58th Annual Art Show & Craft Fair, School Grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
artsi Open Studio Tour, 12 – 5 p.m. Visit with artists in their studios. Free, map available at artsi.info
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
artsi Open Studio Tour, 12 – 5 p.m. Visit with artists in their studios. Free, map available at artsi.info
The Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow is appearing at the Ram’s Head Inn, 6 to 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 22
Mystery Book Club: Mr. Churchill’s Secretary, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom, Library) Maggie Hope graduated at the top of her class but in 1940s London she can only get a job as a typist at No. 10 Downing Street. But working for the Prime Minister allows her clearance to secrets and exposes her to spies, murder, and intrigue. Her quick wits and intelligence are called on as she tries to foil an assassin. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Over the Hill Softball game, 12 p.m. Contact [email protected] to play (35 & older)
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, August 18, 9 to 10 a.m.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, August 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
ZBA HEARING
Wednesday, August 24, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD
Friday, August 26, 3 to 4 p.m.