Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Aug. 30, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

David S. Morehouse, New York City, was driving on North Ram Island Drive on Aug. 23 when he was stopped and given a ticket for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Two tickets were issued to Laura E. Gentile, New York City, on Aug. 24 on Gardiners Bay Drive for driving an unregistered vehicle with inadequate or no brake lights.

Melissa Timarchi, East Marion, was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue on Aug. 24 — 44 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. Another speeding summons was issued to Cameron P. Utz, Rocky Point, on Aug 27 — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone on North Menantic Road.

On Aug. 28, Robert C. Profusek, New York City, and Andre T. Balazs, Staatsburg, N.Y., were both given tickets on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

A bay constable issued a ticket on Aug. 27 to James Hayden, Sunninghill, South Africa for not having sufficient personal flotation devices on board his boat.

Police conducted 38 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops, Aug. 23 through 28, resulting in 29 warnings and seven tickets. Bay constables issued seven warnings to boat owners in West Neck Harbor, Major’s Harbor, Crescent Beach and North Channel.

Traffic control officers issued 22 parking tickets.

Accidents

Christine M. Donck-Guelton, New York City, said she was driving west on Smith Street on Aug. 26 when a deer ran onto the roadway and hit the left front side of her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage, according to the draft report. The deer was put down.

On the 24th, following an investigation into an accident at the North Ferry, an officer located Magdalena Gleckman, East Hampton, traveling south on North Ferry Road. She admitted to leaving a North Ferry boat and hitting the spilt rail fence on Summerfield Road, causing over $1,000 damage to the front passenger-side of her vehicle. No injuries were reported in the draft report.

Fredrick Dress, Shelter Island, reported a minor accident on Aug. 26. While his vehicle was parked on Grand Avenue, Robert V. Andrew, Shelter Island, was attempting to park, hit his vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles of under $1,000.

Other reports

Bay constables secured a boat reported dragging anchor and adrift off Crescent Beach on Aug. 21.

On the 22nd, an anonymous caller told police several vehicles were driving the wrong way on Clinton Avenue; an officer found the traffic flow was normal.

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted dog patrols on Crescent and Wades beaches on Aug 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28; there were no violations.

On Aug 23, 24 and 25, police impounded seven canoes, kayaks and boats on Town property without storage permits.

On Aug. 24, an officer on patrol notified an owner that his sailboat was dragging anchor in West Neck Bay. A caller told police that on two occasions, a private plane was flying very low over his residence. The incident was documented and the caller advised to call the FAA for further information.

A motorist told police that on Aug. 25 he was driving on Shore Road past a Town Highway Department worker weed-whacking on the side of the roadway. A pebble hit the passenger-side rear window, splintering it. A report was filed with the Highway Department.

Bay constables advised the owners of 18 boats in West Neck and Coecles harbors to relocate to designated anchorages on Aug. 25, 27 and 28.

On Aug. 25, a caller reported gunshots in the area of the Recycling Center and requested information about shooting on the Island. The area was canvassed with negative findings, and the caller was advised that recreational shooting was lawful.

A caller told police on Aug. 26 that a driver had refused to pay the fare on a North Ferry boat. The driver and vehicle were located and escorted back to the ferry where the fare was paid.

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a brush fire in West Neck; it had been put out by staff and may have been started by a cigarette.

Also on the 26th, loud music was reported in the Heights. The music was turned off and the resident said any further noise would be kept to a reasonable level. While on patrol, an officer noticed a vehicle parked on a Ram Island beach. The owner was advised that a Town permit was required for driving on the beach; the vehicle was moved.

A Hay Beach caller complained on Aug. 27 that young people had left broken bottles and garbage on a beach. The youths were not located.

On the 28th, a caller complained that the driver of a pickup truck had exited a parking spot in Menantic and was driving in an erratic manner. An officer located the driver who said he was driving away from the complainant to avoid a confrontation and was not doing so erratically.

Among other incidents; police appeared in Justice Court; logged in three lost and found reports; and responded to three reports of downed trees and limbs.

Alarms

The SIFD responded to three fire alarms on Aug. 25, 26 and 27 in the Center and the Heights. One was set off accidentally, the second was a false alarm caused by condensation and a faulty smoke alarm caused the third. The SIFD was also notified about a fire alarm in the Heights on Aug. 22, which was declared a false alarm by the caretaker.

A burglary alarm in the Heights was set off accidentally on Aug. 23.

Animals

An injured/sick fawn in Cartwright was gone when the ACO arrived.

A dog at large in the Center was retrieved by its owner just as the ACO arrived. A Center caller reported a neighbor’s dog was on his property, barking and scaring the caller; the ACO spoke to both the caller and the dog’s owner.

Concern about a dog inside a Center vehicle was reported anonymously. An officer found the back window was open and the dog was not in any distress.

Two dogs at large in the Center were spooking the caller’s horses. The ACO spoke with the owner and advised him to keep his dogs leashed.

A dog at large in the Center was recognized by the ACO and reunited with its owner.

The ACO captured an owl on the ground in the Center and took it to a vet for an evaluation.

Three raccoons trapped in West Neck were freed by the ACO.

A Center caller said a property owner was feeding wildlife, which was attracting rats to the neighborhood. The ACO provided the owner with NYS Department of Conservation materials about why feeding wildlife was not “ideal.”

Two bats were reported in homes in Cartwright and Silver Beach. One was captured and released outside; the other was not located inside.

A bird “in distress” in the Heights was recognized by the ACO as a healthy starling, not yet fully fledged.

Aided cases Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Aug. 24, 26 and 27. Two cases refused medical attention on Aug. 25 and 27.