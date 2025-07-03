Shelter Island Independence Day Historical tour slated for tomorrow, July 4

The gravestone of Revolutionary Patriot Captain James Havens (1741-1810), who served in the Provincial Congress in New York. In 1768, he inherited the Havens House, “Heartsease,” built by his father, which today serves as the home of the Shelter Island Historical Society. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will offer a “Self-Guided Tour” of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Colonial Burying Grounds on Friday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to mark the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the role of Shelter Island Patriots in the Revolution.

The Patriot stones will be identified, and if available, a photo of their home as it appears today.

Island Chapter Historian Karen Kiaer, and Honorary Regent Joy Bowditch Bausman, will be available to answer questions concerning the Island Patriots, as well as the history of Shelter Island citizens who were British prisoners of war during the Revolution.