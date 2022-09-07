Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 7, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Laura P. Perea, Metairie, La., was driving on West Neck Road on Aug. 29 when she was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign. The same day, Kevin A. Stuessi, Greenport, received a summons on Cedar Avenue for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Two tickets were issued to Louis A. Szekely, Cold Spring, N.Y., on Aug. 30 for driving on North Ferry Road while using a portable electronic device and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Jessica C. Krader, Philadelphia, Penn., was given a summons on Sept. 2 for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 49 mph in a 35-mph zone.

On Sept. 3, James S. Lenzer, Shelter Island, was ticketed for driving on North Ferry Road while using a cell phone without a hands-free device and for having an unregistered trailer. A summons was given to Edward J. Klaris, Waccabuc. N.Y., for using a cell phone.

Three tickets were issued on Sept. 4: Alison H. Pratt, Shelter Island, for moving unsafely from lane on South Ferry Road; Bryan G. Disanto, West Islip, speeding on North Menantic Road — 49 mph in a 35-mph zone; and Kirill Goncharenko, Santa Monica, Calif., speeding on New York Avenue — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Carolyn M. Marzo, Boston, Mass., received a summons on Sept. 5 for speeding on New York Avenue — 37 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Bay constables issued three tickets on Sept. 1, 3 and 4: Sanango J. Solano, Flushing, for undersize porgies in Bootlegger’s Alley; Besim Caiqi, Yorktown Heights, insufficient personal flotation devices (PFDs) in Shell Beach; and Angel M. Mesa, Miami, Fla., no PFD for child under 12 in Coecles Harbor.

Bay constables issued nine nautical warnings to boaters in Major’s Harbor, West Neck Harbor, Greenlawn, Silver Beach and the Heights.

Police conducted 50 radar, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, West Neck, Cartwright, Menantic and the Heights on Aug. 29-31 and Sept. 1-4, resulting in 38 warnings and 12 tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 40 parking tickets.

Accidents

On Aug. 29, Craig Timothy Oudeans, East Quogue, told police he was parked behind a pickup truck belonging to Thomas D. Crowley, Orient, on a North Ferry boat. As the boat was pulling into the slip, he pressurized the air brakes; the brakes were not in effect when the ferry hit the dock and his truck rolled forward, resulting in over $1,000 damage to the bumper of Mr. Crowley’s vehicle and the front of his.

Wendy G. Burrell, Shelter Island, was making a left turn from Baldwin Road onto Smith Street, following a stop sign, on Sept. 2 when she hit a vehicle driven by Michael P. Curry, New York City, who was driving west on Smith Street. Damage to both vehicles was over $1,000.

Three minor accidents were reported on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 4. A caller saw Jack S. Rangaiah, Scarsdale, back into a parked vehicle at the Tuck Shop, owned by Lauren Neis, New York City. The driver left the scene of the accident without reporting it. Located later by police, he confirmed he had reversed into Ms. Neis’ vehicle, causing damage to the left rear of his vehicle and the right front of hers. He had been unable to contact Ms. Neis but returned to the Tuck Shop to exchange information with her.

Robert H. Lynch, New York City, told police he was driving south on South Ferry Road when a deer ran on to the roadway, causing minor damage to the front end of his vehicle. Police put the deer down.

James F. Preston, Shelter Island, was driving an ambulance to Eastern Long Island Hospital when he damaged the driver’s-side mirror of a parked police vehicle.

Other reports

On Aug. 29, a caller asked police to document the receipt of threatening phone calls.

An inflatable boat was reported jammed under a Menantic dock on Aug. 30. Bay constables attempted to move the boat but the tide was too high; a second attempt was postponed to a low tide the next day.

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted dog patrols of Wades and Crescent beaches on Aug. 30 and 31 and Sept. 1-4. There were no violations; one warning was issued.

A verbal dispute in Hay Beach was called in on Aug. 31. That day, a caller told police someone with a flashlight was in his Menantic backyard. Police located the man who said he was just picking up his belongings; he left without incident but returned on Sept. 3 without prior permission. The area was searched without result; the suspect will be advised to stay off the premises.

On Sept. 1, a caller reported several charter boats towing in Smith’s Cove in a reckless manner. Bay constables found them operating lawfully. A case of unemployment insurance fraud was reported.

On Sept. 2, police were told a man walked into a Center office and requested an appointment. When he was advised he couldn’t get one, he became irate and refused to leave the building. When an officer arrived, the man had left.

An officer conducted an Environmental Conservation Law check of Reel Point on Sept. 3; six people were fishing, no violations.

Also on the 3rd, police assisted the owner of a grounded boat in West Neck Harbor; towed a disabled boat back to a Dering Harbor dock; and warned jet skiers in West Neck Bay about Town regulations. Seven boats outside of designated anchorages in West Neck Harbor were advised to relocate. Bay constables responded to a complaint about loud music at a Coecles Harbor anchorage; the music was lowered.

A video on Sept. 3 captured an ex-employee attempting to enter a Center building. An affidavit of trespass was filed.

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a report of smoke in the basement of a Dering Harbor home on Sept. 3. The cause was a faulty dehumidifier in the basement.

On Sept. 4, five boats were advised to relocate to West Neck anchorages. A complaint about people trespassing on a private beach in Silver Beach was investigated; they were sitting in chairs at the water’s edge and not in violation.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in Harbor View on Sept. 4. Loud music was called in on the 4th in Hay Beach. The music was turned off.

In other incidents: police logged in nine lost and found reports; responded to three downed tree limb and wire hazards; conducted a well-being check; provided a lift assist; answered a false 911 call; and fingerprinted an individual on request.

Alarms

The SIFD confirmed that a fire alarm in the Heights on Sept. 4 was a false alarm.

Two commercial alarms in the Center and the Heights were investigated by police on Aug. 30. The building was secure in one case; the alarm was set off accidentally in the other.

A panic alarm in Longview on Sept. 1 was activated by accident.

Animals

A bat in a Heights house was captured by the ACO and put outside. A rat reported in a Cartwright pool was retrieved by the ACO.

A caller reported an injured groundhog under a vehicle in the Heights. The ACO removed the animal and it ran away with no apparent injuries.

An injured crow in Menantic was taken by the ACO to a wildlife rehab center.

A description of two dogs reported at large in Menantic was recognized by the ACO but they were gone when she arrived. A dog found in the Center was returned to its owner by the ACO. The ACO assisted in a search for a lost dog on Ram Island until the dog returned home on its own. A caller brought a dog at large to police headquarters; the ACO recognized the dog and called its caretaker to retrieve it.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Southampton hospital on Aug. 30 and 31 and seven to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 2 and 4. One case, on Sept. 1, refused medical attention.