Afloat Column: Victory at sea

The happy — very — crew of the Bravo at the award ceremonies honoring its victory in Block Island’s Around Island Race. (Courtesy Photo)

Islander Andrew Ward sailed to victory in a J111 Bravo at Block Island Race Week.

The regatta, held the week of June 22, is a multi-class race that is the closest event the East Coast has to a true race regatta. Now in its 60th year, the competition is fierce and the sailing often challenging since Block Island is in the open Atlantic Ocean. Unlike our protected waters, the wind, currents and waves can present themselves in a manner to make a true open ocean race.

Bravo won 1st in the PHRF division 1 class, 1st in the Around Island Race and took home a perpetual trophy awarded for the best sailing performance as judged by the commodore of the Storm Trysail Club, as well as the Race Committee.

This was Andrew’s eighth race, and he sailed under the Shelter Island Yacht Club (SIYC) burgee. Aboard were club members Sedge Ward — Andrew’s 92-year-old dad — Phoenix Bliss, Malcolm Kriegel and Matt Kapell.

According to Andrew, “The trickiest part of the week was the heat. There was a lot of wind shear and it wasn’t getting down to the surface water.” While the race in his division was PHRF handicapped there were, “A group of pretty different boats.”

Sedge Ward, co-owner of the victorious Bravo, happily braving the elements. (Courtesy Photo)

In the end Andrew attributed his win to “Teamwork. Everybody really worked hard and together and it showed.”

Sedge added that, “There were a couple of tacking duels and changing sides in rough water was not easy.” However, a few days later he did not look the worse for wear.

Bravo and Andrew are active campaigners in all the SIYC PHRF races and rarely miss a Wednesday night race.

In addition to announcing class winners, BIRW’s various trophies were awarded at Friday’s tent party. The regatta’s most prestigious award, the Everett B. Morris Perpetual Trophy, is awarded to the yacht with the best overall performance as judged by the Race Committee and the commodore. The 2025 honor went to Bravo, owned by Andrew and Sedge.

“Sailing BIRW with my dad who is 92 years old is just an incredible experience,” said Andrew. “Taking home the Boat of The Week honors is just icing on an already astounding cake.”

When the boat the crew and the event all come together and result in a series of firsts it can truly be said this is a “victory at sea.”