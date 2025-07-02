Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 2, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Luz Munoz of Hampton Bays was ticketed on June 21 for aggravated unlicensed operation on Shore Road.

Julio Sarante Diaz of Shelter Island received a summons on June 21 for failure to yield right-of-way after stopping at a stop sign on West Neck Road, causing the accident listed below.

Ian Mansfield of Shelter Island was ticketed on South Ferry Road on June 22 for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

Pavel Reska of Shelter Island received a summons on June 23 for speeding, 42 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue.

Mario Roche Dubon of Shelter Island was ticketed on June 23 for inadequate lights and operating out of class on Bateman Road.

Ethan Caleb of West New York, N.J. received a summons for using a mobile phone while driving on West Neck Road on June 24.

Mary Blaine of Long Branch, N.J. was ticketed on June 25 for speeding, 40 mph in a 25-mph zone, on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

On June 20, Christina H. Federowicz of New York City was backing out of a parking space on North Ferry Road near Cedar Avenue when she struck a vehicle driven by Veronica Tyler of Los Angeles, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On June 21, Julio Sarante Diaz of Shelter Island drove through the intersection of West Neck Road and North Menantic Road and struck a vehicle driven by Michael Vella of Sands Point, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

On June 21, Steven Nadler of Bridgehampton was attempting to go around a car briefly stopped on Shore Road driven by Luz Munoz of Hampton Bays, when an approaching car caused his car to veer right, striking the second car, causing over $1,000 in damage.

A car driven by Hilary McDonald struck one operated by Dale P. Richards, both of Shelter Island, on June 23 after stopping at the intersection of Cobbetts Lane and Manhanset Road. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On June 23, a vehicle operated by Diogo Miguel backed into a car belonging to Erick Cortes Corona of Breezy Point, on Dogwood Lane; damage exceeded $1,000.

On June 24, a petroleum tanker driven by Sheldon Crawford of Philadelphia was traveling southbound on Manhanset Road when a drive shaft broke and punctured the 100-gallon tank, spilling approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway and an adjacent property on Manwaring Road. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) and NY State Department of Environmental Conservation responded for HazMat cleanup and the truck was towed. Miller Environmental was hired for further HazMat decontamination.

On June 24, Anu Kaasik was being directed around a SIFD response on Ram Island when her mirror struck Andrew Clark, a firefighter on the scene, who had walked out from behind a truck to pick up a cone. She was advised by another firefighter, Thomas Cronin, to proceed since no injury was apparent. The injured firefighter was later transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment.

On June 25, a caller reported a truck had struck a guardrail at Crescent Beach while making a three-point turn. The truck and driver were located; he offered to make full restitution. Highway Superintendent Lewis assessed the cost of repairing the damage to be minimal.

MARINE INCIDENTS

A Boston Whaler washed ashore in Shell Beach was secured by the constable on June 20. Police marine units assisted Cornell Cooperative Extension in seeding 8,500 scallops in Coecles Harbor on June 17. On June 21, a constable assisted the owner of a disabled boat off Crab Creek to get underway. A warning was given on that date to the owner of an unregistered boat traveling at imprudent speed in the North Channel. Acting on a complaint of loud music from a boat in Coecles Harbor on June 21, a constable spoke to the owner, who lowered the music and departed. A constable assisted the occupants of a disabled boat on June 21 until Seatow arrived. An Environmental Conservation Law check was conducted at Reel Point on June 21.

A constable investigated a vessel reported to be discharging waste in Coecles Harbor on June 22; the owner reported he had likely stirred up the bottom and had discharged nothing. On that date, a boat was reported dragging its anchor in West Neck Harbor dangerously close to shore due to high winds; a constable towed the vessel to a mooring. A constable responded to a complaint of an unknown vessel poorly tied to the Pridwin dock on June 22; the owner arrived and secured the boat properly. Buoy #7 was checked in response to a complaint on June 23 and confirmed to be in the correct location. A constable assisted the owner of a sailboat to move it from a beach; a warning was issued that the sailboat needed to be registered.

PARKING TICKETS

Twenty-three parking tickets were issued this week.

OTHER REPORTS

Four BB pellet guns that had belonged to a resident’s deceased father were surrendered to police on June 20. In response to a complaint of loud yelling at a Heights restaurant on June 21, the owner agreed to close within a half hour. In response to a complaint from a Montclair resident of trespassers on his beach, police advised the subjects of the property line. Distracted driving was conducted in the Center on June 22 and 24; radar enforcement in the Heights on June 23. In other reports: police assisted with the 10K; provided a lift assist; completed rifle training; reported downed tree limbs in roadways to the Highway Department for removal; conducted well-being checks; and completed use-of-force refresher training.

ALARMS

Two residential alarm activations in the Center on June 20 were accidental. A residential fire alarm was activated in Westmoreland on the 20th; SIFD was on the scene and confirmed no emergency. A medical pendant alarm in Shorewood on June 20 was accidental. Police and SIFD responded to a fire alarm in the Heights on June 20. Chief Pelletier confirmed no emergency.

A residential alarm was activated in the Center on June 22 due to a system malfunction. A faulty sensor caused a fire alarm activation in the Heights on June 23; SIFD was on the scene to confirm. A carbon monoxide alarm was activated on June 24 in West Neck by construction work; SIFD confirmed no emergency. Another CO alarm was activated in West Neck that day; police and SIFD made sure all occupants were out and turned off the water heater, the cause of the CO leak. SIFD and Chief Beckwith were on the scene of a Montclair alarm on the 25th, confirming no emergency. Responding to a fire alarm in the Center on June 25, SIFD advised the owner that a light fixture had a short circuit, disconnected it and advised calling an electrician for repair. Police and SIFD responded to a fire alarm in Menantic on the 26th and found no emergency.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Two baby raccoons were retrieved from Mashomack by the Animal Control Officer (ACO) on June 18. The ACO performed beach patrol for dogs at Wades and Crescent beaches on June 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, and 25. The ACO collected a sick robin in South Ferry Hills on June 20; after it expired, it was sent to the Suffolk County Health Department for testing. Police dispatched an injured deer in the Center on June 21. The ACO retrieved baby birds that needed to be cared for and assisted with searches for dogs at large on several dates.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, and 26 and transported 10 patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. A patient was transported to Klenawicus Airfield on June 20 for transfer to Stony Brook University Hospital. One person was treated at the scene and one refused transport.