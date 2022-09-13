Daily Update: Sharp exchanges at Town Hall, Author Ken Auletta to speak at Island luncheon

Author Ken Auletta. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Sharp exchanges at Town Hall: Attorney and resident debate State act at Board meeting

Author Ken Auletta to speak at luncheon hosted by Shelter Island Library at Ram’s Head

Shelter Island remembers Sept. 11, 2021

Shelter Islanders scream for ice cream

NORTHFORKER

Five takeaways from the 16th Annual North Fork Foodie Tour

Your guide to the 33rd annual Maritime Festival

WEATHER

Showers and a thunderstorm are possible before 11 a.m. and it will be partly cloudy for the rest of Tuesday with a high near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will clear this evening and the low will be around 60.