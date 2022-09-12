Shelter Island remembers Sept. 11, 2021

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

On Sunday morning, September 11, the Shelter Island Fire Department hosted a memorial service on the grounds of the Center Firehouse, marking 21 years since the terrorist attacks.

Shelter Island Fire Department volunteers, in dress uniforms, walked solemnly from the Firehouse and formed a semi-circle around the 9/11 memorial, which is an iron girder from Ground Zero.

Its only adornment is a brass Fire Department insignia and the number 343, a reference to the number of firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2021.