Comprehensive  Plan meeting identifies issues: Calls for data to support objectives

Several residents at Monday night’s Comprehensive Plan Task Force and Advisory Committee workshop suggested more data is needed to support conclusions contained in four sections of the draft written so far.

Members have been clear that nothing in the draft is written in stone and public input is welcome, whether it comes to the Task Force and Advisory Committee by comments on the Town website, through emails or comments at meetings or outreach through personal contacts.

Those who attended the workshop, either in person or virtually, praised the work done to date and an opportunity to add comments incorporated into the drafts.

Resident Kim Noland thanked the Comp Plan group for what she said was hard work done to date. At the same time, she pointed out that there ‘s work to be done and the group should get assistance to support several sections.

A section on transportation drew the most comments. Advisory Committee member Lily Hoffman opened the discussion with concerns about increases in traffic, speeding and seaplanes hovering over beaches she feared could pose safety issues.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla, a Task Force member, questioned whether there were solutions to some concerns. She specifically addressed parking on Bridge Street in the Heights. Even if it’s a problem, there’s no place to provide more parking, she said.

But Advisory Committee member Jay Card Jr., a former Town Highway Department superintendent, pointed out that diagonal parking could increase the number of vehicles that could be accommodated in that area.

The Heights isn’t the only place where parking is an issue, said Advisory Committee member Rebecca Mundy. In the Center there are areas such as Jaspa Street where vehicles pulling out of parking at three businesses there have been involved in accidents.

She favors a study to look at areas around the Island where changes in regulations could improve safety considerations.

Spurts in growth of the year-round population that started during the height of the pandemic have resulted in more traffic issues even during the off season, she said.

Others said hotels and restaurants should provide more parking for their customers. Ms. Mundy suggested letting the Town Board know about areas where consultants could be useful in providing data to support some parts of the plan revision.

The Comp Plan group had decided not to involve consultants early in the process, but when the time becomes appropriate to gather information members aren’t able to access. Mr. Card said data collection of the type needed is not something the Comp Plan group is equipped to do.

Resident Stephen Jacobs said he wasn’t sure if the plan is advocating growth, to which Councilwoman Meg Larsen, another Task Force member, responded that’s not the case.

Mr. Jacobs said updated data is needed to ensure community support for a new Comprehensive Plan. Others suggested updated data is necessary and it’s likely professional help is needed to look at problem areas and suggest changes.

Ms. Hoffman returned to the issue of seaplanes that in season fly passengers from New York City to Crescent Beach and back to the city.

She called for a ban on flying into Coecles Harbor or West Neck Harbor. But even at Crescent Beach, she said seaplanes should have to stay at least 1,500 feet offshore. The noise from the planes that hover over swimmers is “disconcerting. It doesn’t look very safe and it doesn’t feel good,” she said.

Resident Sandra O’Connor raised issues of flooding, noting not all areas described as flood zones are complete. She has experienced as much as 30 inches of water near West Neck Road.

There are also concerns about vegetation, particularly near intersections, that block drivers’ vision. Mr. Card said some Island roadways belong to Suffolk County and are not handled by the Highway Department.

Electric car charging stations were also a subject of the transportation section. There’s a desire to have stations set up in sites around town. Identifying sites for solar panels is another likely objective.

Whether internet service can be improved is likely to be an issue for competing companies in the field to address, Ms. Ianfolla said.