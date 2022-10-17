Town budget still a work in progress: Board aims wrap up early next week

Town Hall. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

In a brief meeting Monday morning, Town Board members agreed they have additional work to do before they can wrap up a budget proposal for 2023.

Three areas need more attention:

• Expenses and fees related to charges to be transferred from the general fund to the Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC)

• Salaries related to some clerks whose responsibilities have expanded

• Conclusion of negotiations with two unions is nearing completion, but not yet final

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla asked her colleagues to consider a request from the WMAC to establish expenses that justify some of the proposed increases in fees. The Board also needs to establish how to handle the fact that moorings are renewed for a three-year period.

Ms. Ianfolla raised the issue of raising rates, but in 2023, requiring those due for renewals to pay for a three-year permit at a higher rate in 2023.

The Board has to come up with expenses justifying any fee increases, Supervisor Gerry Siller said.

Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said 58% of those with three-year mooring permits would be hit with an increase next year. She said she will examine expenses linked to WMAC fees and the Board will further discuss the amount, and the policy on payments for permits lasting more than a year.

As for clerks’ salaries, there are increases for longevity, but that doesn’t account for added responsibilities for the work some do. The Board will review numbers before establishing fair compensation.

The Town Board will meet on Monday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. to continue its budget review and, if needed, will meet again on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in advance of its 1 p.m. work session to try to conclude the budget proposal.

Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar told Board members she must submit copy to the Reporter by 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, providing the proposed budget amount and a date for a public hearing.

The budget must be formally adopted by Nov. 20.