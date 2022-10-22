Community rallies to stop phone/internet scams: Senior Services, Police Department educate Islanders

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy photo)

About two months ago, Erland Zygmuntowicz answered the phone at his North Ferry Road residence and listened as a person told him something that shook him to his core.

An unidentified stranger said his 28-year-old daughter had been in a serious accident and needed funds immediately. “In the background I heard a girl crying and screaming,” Mr. Zygmuntowicz remembered. “I kept asking, ‘Where is she? Is she all right?’”

But then the story changed, and he was told, “Your daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time” and had witnessed a drug transaction. “Say a word about this and she’ll be dead,” he was told, and was then given instructions to get $5,000 and leave the Island for a location to exchange the money for his daughter.

But Mr. Zygmuntowicz’s wife, Anne Danforth, had been listening to the conversation as well, and went to her laptop and soon found that their daughter was in no danger whatsoever.

The couple were in the audience of an event hosted by Shelter Island Senior Services and the Police Department at the Community Center on Oct. 20 discussing criminal scams that prey on people. With lunch provided by Slice restaurant, the attendees were educated on scams and taken through the steps criminals use via phone, email and the internet.

There are many aspects to the issue, but one of the most startling is the frequency of attempts to illegally separate people — of all ages — from their money.

A Harris poll report says 59.4 million Americans were subject to phone/internet scams last year. The Shelter Island Police Department leadership has reported they’re receiving information on phone/internet scams on a weekly basis.

At the Community Center, Police Officer Andrew Graffagnino gave a well-researched and clear presentation of the scams that are circulating throughout the community.

Police Officer Andrew Graffagnino addressing the gathering at the Community Center. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The crimes come in many guises including:

• Government Imposter Scam, where a caller claims to be from the Internal Revue Service, Social Security Administration or Medicare. The scammers say the potential victim has unpaid taxes and threatens law enforcement action if not paid immediately, and will threaten to cut off Social Security or Medicare if identifying information is not given, which is then used to commit identity theft.

As Officer Graffagnino pointed out several times, the IRS, Social Security, and Medicare never phone citizens out of the blue.

• Sweepstakes Scam, where someone is told they’ve won a lottery or a prize, but must buy and send gift cards to an address to collect winnings. The officer noted that one clue to a scam is when you’re asked to purchase gift cards.

• The Grandparent Scam, which, as Officer Graffagnino said, “Targets hearts.” He described the method used, of an older person receiving a call from a young person asking, in a familiar way, “Do you know who this is?”

The receiver will mention the name of a grandchild, and the caller will say “Yes,” and then say they are in serious trouble and need a specific amount of money. “And please don’t tell Mom or Dad or anyone.”

• Computer Tech Support Scam, which preys on those who are not up to date on computer knowledge. A pop-up box appears on a screen claiming the computer is broken and to call a number to get it repaired, which means sending money. Officer Graffagnino noted that in 2021, the Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that older victims of this scam suffered approximately $238 million in losses.

One scam particular to Shelter Island is that Chase Bank has been “compromised” and money should be taken out, and cash used to buy gift cards and/or mail cash across the country.

This crime happened to Islander Heather Lee, who over a few weeks last year, lost her entire life savings. Ms. Lee was praised by Police Chief Jim Read for coming forward to speak about the ordeal.

At the Community Center gathering, several police officers said that if you have been scammed and lost money, don’t be embarrassed, but call the Police Department immediately.

Several times during the discussion it was emphasized that a common feature in fraud schemes is criminals providing a bogus feeling of security, even friendship, establishing trust, and gaining the confidence of the victim through personal touches and seemingly sincere discussions.

Officer Graffagnino ended his presentation by noting:

• If you’re unsure it’s a scam, stop and talk to someone.

• Resist the pressure to act immediately.

• Do not give any personal or financial information such as credit card, Social Security or bank numbers.

• If anyone asks you to purchase gift cards, it’s a dead giveaway that it’s a scam.

• If you feel you’re being victimized, contact the Police Department immediately — 631-749-0600 — and/or someone you trust. Don’t click on unfamiliar web addresses and don’t make phone calls to unfamiliar numbers urging you to call immediately.