Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Nov. 10, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday,

4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Turkey Cones Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5)

Create your own adorable turkey to celebrate autumn, a very easy craft. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

LEGO Pumpkin Lanterns (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Come make mini LEGO pumpkin lanterns complete with battery operated tea lights. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Silly Acorn Magnets Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) This simple peel-and-stick craft is bound to brighten your day. Visit silibrary.orgto register.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, 4 p.m. discussing October’s book and picking the book for December. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Button Making (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Templates provided for you to draw and design your own buttons. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Tiny Food Party (Ages 6+), 4 p.m. Noshing on all kinds of tiny delights and having great conversation. Visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

SHY, the Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers, 5:30 p.m. (ZOOM)

Journalist David Alpern and Jesse Green, chief theater critic for The NY Times, discuss Green’s collaboration with Mary Rodgers, who wrote the musical “Once Upon a Mattress.” Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

NY Times Best Selling Author Robyn Carr, 1 p.m. (ZOOM) Join Robyn Carr with writer producer Erin Coughlin to discuss Ms. Carr’s hit series “Virgin River.” Please submit your questions for Ms. Carr to [email protected] by Nov. 10. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Reflections on Ellington, with Art Baron and the Duke’s Men, concert 7:30 p.m. The Church, Sag Harbor. Tickets at thechurchsagharbor.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

DIY Leaf Stamped Napkins Take-and-Make Kit. Your kit will include napkins, craft paint and a paintbrush. You will need a rolling pin and paper towels and whatever you would like to use to imprint on your napkins. Visit silibrary.org to request a kit.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Manhattan Cult Story: My Unbelievable True Story of Sex, Crimes, Chaos, and Survival, 7 p.m.. Spencer Schneider will discuss his book, a cautionary tale about the 23 years he spent in a secret cult that preyed on highly educated, young professionals. Visit silibrary.org to register.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS – In person and ZOOM

Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

BUDGET HEARING

Thursday, November 10, 1 to 4 p.m.

VETERANS DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Friday, November 11, 2022

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, November 14, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, November 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, November 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, November 15, 7 to 8 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, November 16, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.