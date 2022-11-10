Shelter Island Veterans Day 2022 ceremonies

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

• Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 11 a.m.

• Mission: To honor both living and deceased veterans in our community

• Place: Legion Post 281/Shelter Island Community Center

• 9:30-10:30 Members can report to Legion Hall for bagels & coffee

• Note No uniform required. Legion hats only

• 11 a.m. Welcome by Commander Dave Clark or his designee.

• Invocation Father Peter DeSanctis.

• Raising of the Flag Commander Dave Clark, along with Shelter Island students.

• The National Anthem Sung by the Shelter Island School Select Choir.

• Introduction Chrys Kestler (American Legion Auxillary)

• Keynote Speaker Sean Clark

• Singing of God Bless America Jim Colligan (prelude) and Linda Bonaccorso

• Benediction: Dr. Stephen Adkison, Presbyterian Church

• Closing comments Jim Colligan