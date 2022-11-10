Featured Story

Shelter Island Veterans Day 2022 ceremonies

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 11 a.m.

Mission: To honor both living and deceased veterans in our community

Place: Legion Post 281/Shelter Island Community Center

• 9:30-10:30   Members can report to Legion Hall for bagels & coffee

 • Note No uniform required. Legion hats only

• 11 a.m.  Welcome by Commander Dave Clark or his designee.

Invocation Father Peter DeSanctis.

Raising of the Flag Commander Dave Clark, along with Shelter Island students.

The National Anthem Sung by the Shelter Island School Select Choir.

Introduction Chrys Kestler  (American Legion Auxillary)

Keynote Speaker Sean Clark

Singing of God Bless America Jim Colligan (prelude) and Linda Bonaccorso

 • Benediction: Dr. Stephen Adkison, Presbyterian Church

Closing comments Jim Colligan

