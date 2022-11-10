Shelter Island Veterans Day 2022 ceremonies
• Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 11 a.m.
• Mission: To honor both living and deceased veterans in our community
• Place: Legion Post 281/Shelter Island Community Center
• 9:30-10:30 Members can report to Legion Hall for bagels & coffee
• Note No uniform required. Legion hats only
• 11 a.m. Welcome by Commander Dave Clark or his designee.
• Invocation Father Peter DeSanctis.
• Raising of the Flag Commander Dave Clark, along with Shelter Island students.
• The National Anthem Sung by the Shelter Island School Select Choir.
• Introduction Chrys Kestler (American Legion Auxillary)
• Keynote Speaker Sean Clark
• Singing of God Bless America Jim Colligan (prelude) and Linda Bonaccorso
• Benediction: Dr. Stephen Adkison, Presbyterian Church
• Closing comments Jim Colligan