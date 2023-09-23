What is that? Sept. 23, 2023

Can you identify the photo?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Tom Speeches got last week’s photo quickly (see below), emailing us: “Easy one this week, the facade of American Legion Post 281 Building in the Center, of course.” Of course.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Easy for Carleen Washington, who also emailed with the same ID, and Cynthia Michalak, on our Facebook page, said it’s the American Legion Hall.

To be really picky (someone has to be), the facade is of the Shelter Island Community Center and Post 281.

Last December, the staff of the Highway Department, led by Superintendent Brian Sherman, spruced up the old building, putting in a new overhang, new front doors and an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramp.

Stairs were constructed and new signage appeared, designating the building that houses the American Legion Post and the town Recreation Department.