Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Aug. 3, 2023

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club’s tone-deaf request

To the Editor:

I was dismayed to learn that Gardiner’s Bay Country Club is asking the town’s approval to nearly double its allotted annual water usage from 6.4 million gallons to 12.5 million gallons, to be used almost exclusively during the most drought-prone months of the year. This is certainly a huge ask.

As a resident of Silver Beach, I frequently pass by the Drought Status chart on the corner of Brander and Bootleggers. As of this writing, the chart lists Shelter Island’s current drought status as “GUARDED — CONSERVE WATER,” and serves as a reminder to all of the fragile nature of the water supply for our single-aquifer Island.

Recently, Water Advisory Committee Chairman Peter Grand spoke at a Silver Beach Association meeting and explained that the water supply to the entire Island is at risk due to factors such as over-usage of this limited resource; water over-usage in one part of the Island can have a far wider effect and can negatively impact other parts of the Island.

The situation is most dire in the summer months when water usage overall is highest.

Of all of Shelter Island, Mr. Grand warned that the Silver Beach area is the most vulnerable to interruption of its water supply. In fact, a disturbingly large number of my Silver Beach neighbors have already had to cope with wells ruined by salt water intrusion in recent years.

At a time when all Shelter Islanders are being asked to act responsibly and conserve water, GBCC’s request seems, at best, tone deaf, especially for a private club whose facilities are not open to the community-at-large, but whose water usage has Island-wide impact.

I urge the Town to decline GBCC’s request.

DEBBIE STRONGIN, Shelter Island

PBA donation to Recreation Department

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Police Benevolent Association (PBA) recognizes the importance of having healthy recreational activities available for local youths and adults alike. In an attempt to address this need the Shelter Island PBA is pleased to announce that we have purchased a 40’x20’ wrestling mat and donated it to the Town Recreation Department for the use and enjoyment of the community.

It is our shared vision that the Recreation Department oversee scheduling and use of the mat to support various youth/adult programs. Several Jiu Jitsu instructors across Long Island have already expressed desire to teach regular classes on Shelter Island and are currently coordinating with the Recreation Department for possible classes this fall.

Thanks to additional donations by the Shelter Island Fire Department, American Legion Mitchell Post #281, and Our Lady of the Isle Church, we have fundraised 50% of the $6,000 goal to finance the mat. Any donations received above our goal will be used to lower costs of future youth classes utilizing the mat.

Please help us reach our goal to expand youth and adult recreational opportunities in our community. Donations may be made via check made to Shelter Island PBA and mailed to P.O. Box 770, Shelter Island NY, 11964.

Please include “Mat” in the memo of any donation. Questions may be directed to 631-749-0600 ext. 2603, or ext. 2623.

Thank you.

POLICE OFFICER SEAN CLARK, Shelter Island

Oppenheimer on the Island

To the Editor:

The success of the current film “Oppenheimer” has rekindled a lot of interest in the Shelter Island Conference, when 24 of the greatest physicists of the time, including J. Robert Oppenheimer, gathered at the Ram’s Island Inn to discuss and resolve the mysteries of quantum physics and its meaning for the world (See story, “The Shelter Island-Oppenheimer connection,” July 27).

I invite your readers who want to learn more to listen to the November 2020 “Voices from the Vault” segment about the conference.

The segment offers fascinating details about the significance of the conference and the scientists who attended. It was researched and narrated by Mariah Moore as part of her work in The Shelter Island Historical Society’s archives. It can be found on the society’s YouTube channel or by using this url: youtu.be/cJjpABIw55I.

MARY FRAN GLEASON

President, Shelter Island Historical Society

BBQ Cookoff

To the Editor:

The members of Mitchell Post #281 are excited to announce the third annual American Legion BBQ Cookoff on September 2 at 5 p.m. This year 10 teams will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you want to compete and test your BBQ skills, please register by submitting your team name and roster to [email protected] no later than August 18.

Additional event details will be published at a later date. We look forward to seeing you.

Members of American Legion Mitchell Post #281, Shelter Island

Heartfelt thanks

To the Editor:

Everyone knows that Shelter Island is a beautiful place, and sometimes things happen here that remind you what a beautiful community it is.

Our heartfelt thanks to the Shelter Island EMS team, Officer Taylor Rando, Toby Green, and Joshua Green, for helping us last Wednesday night. We are grateful to you now, and always.

BRUCE WOLOSOFF and Margaret GARRETT, Shelter Island