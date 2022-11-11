Daily Update: Veterans Day ceremonies set, Affordable Housing proposition left hanging by an eight vote margin
Affordable Housing proposition is in a waiting game: Uncounted absentee ballots to decide its future
Shelter Island Veterans Day 2022 ceremonies
Cops: Dead body found on Island beach
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Nov. 10, 2022
Solstice Garden Co.: Making a space a home with holistic landscape design
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Nov. 12
Expect mostly cloudy skies today and patchy fog with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and a thunderstorm are possible this evening and the low tonight will be around 65.
More rain is in the forecast for Saturday with a high near 68 and skies will clear Sunday with cooler temperatures in the mid 50s.