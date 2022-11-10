Cops: Dead body found on Island beach

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Tara Smith)

On Nov. 8, at 4:12 p.m. Shelter Island Police Department officers were dispatched on a call about a possible deceased person on the beach on the southside of Mashomack in the Smith Cove waterway.

The officers discovered a dead man, apparently drowned.

The Southampton Police Department was notified regarding a possible connection to a missing person investigation.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and the body was removed to the Medical Examiner’s office to investigate the cause of death.

Identification of the deceased man and cause of death are still pending.