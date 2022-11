First light at West Neck Bay (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The beginning of the work week will be a cool and bright November day, with sunny skies and a high temperature of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be breezy all day, with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

For tonight, the NWS is calling for clear skies and the temperature dipping below freezing to 30 degrees, and a north wind at 7 to 9 mph.