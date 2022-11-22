Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 22, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On Nov. 8 at 11:25 a.m., police arrested Christopher J. Battaglia, 30, of Southold, on eight counts of trespass. The arrest was the result of a resident complaint. Mr. Battaglia was processed at police headquarters, released on a desk appearance ticket and instructed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

On Nov. 20 at 2:43 p.m., police arrested Russell W. Smith, 68, of Shelter Island, for threatening a neighbor with a handgun. Mr. Smith was transported to Southold Town Justice Court where he was charged with menacing in the 2nd degree with a weapon. He was later released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.

Summonses

Mary Y. Desetta, Hewlett, N.Y., was driving on West Neck Road on Nov. 16 when she was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Police conducted 10 distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center and West Neck on Nov. 14, 16 and 17, resulting in five warnings and one ticket.

Other reports

A window burglary alarm at a Shorewood home was activated on Nov. 14. An officer checked all the doors and the window and everything was secure. The caretaker was notified. He was on the premises when the alarm went off again on the 15th — another false alarm. The alarm company was notified.

An injured deer was reported on Ram Island on Nov. 14; police were unable to locate it. A caller told police on Nov. 15 that her son had seen a sick raccoon in her backyard, bothering her dog. The animal control officer (ACO) responded and, with the son’s help, located the raccoon. It was captured by the ACO and transported to a vet for euthanasia.

On Nov. 15, a truck apparently took down cable wires, which were reported across a Cartwright roadway; Optimum was notified.

A motion alarm in the basement of a Center residence was set off on Nov. 15. An officer entered through an unlocked basement door and canvassed the area with negative results; there was no sign of entry or criminal activity.

An open 911 line in Hay Beach was reported by police dispatch on the 16th. An officer tried to contact the number without result.

A police presence was requested on the 16th while items were being removed from a household. An incorrect password set off an entry alarm in the Heights.

On Nov. 17, an injured turkey was reported in West Neck; the ACO was unable to find it. A barking dog in Westmoreland was also not located by the ACO. On the same date, a caller told police a cat belonging to a neighbor had come into her yard and attacked her cat. The ACO spoke to the owner who will keep the cat indoors.

Also on the 17th, police investigated an anonymous complaint regarding an incident involving a juvenile.

In other incidents: Police responded to two lost and found reports; performed court duty; and participated in three rifle re-qualifying sessions and one training program on school safety.