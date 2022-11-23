Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Nov. 23, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Movie Night: The Goonies (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Treasure will be hunted, pirates will be seen, and Sloth will make an appearance. Snacks are provided. This movie is rated PG and is just under 2 hours long. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Holiday Mug Design (Ages 10+), 1 p.m. What do you mean you don’t have anything to put your hot cocoa in? Come design your own mug using our heat press. Chromebooks will be available for you to work on your own design before printing. Limited quantities so please register ahead of time at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

No Sew Pumpkins Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) These plush pumpkins are a perfect way to say goodbye to fall. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 2 p.m. Center Firehouse. Call 631-749-1059 for information, rides, delivery.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Garlic Planting, Sylvester Manor, 10 a.m. Windmill Field, 21 Manwaring Rd. Singing and musical instruments are welcome.

Sylvester Manor Farmstand Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friends of the Shelter Island Library Turkey Plunge, Crescent Beach 11 a.m. (Rain, Snow, or Shine) $25 prior, $30 on the day of the Plunge.

Holiday Arts Event, Griffing & Collins Real Estate and DJTM Enterprises, 2 Grand Avenue 2-4 p.m. Music, painting exhibit, treats.

Tree Lighting, Chequit, 2-5 p.m. – 3 p.m. Music; 4 p.m. Santa, 4:45 tree lighting. $5 fee to benefit Shelter Island School Senior Class.

Tree Lighting, Ram’s Head Inn, 4-6 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Sylvester Manor Farmstand hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person and ZOOM

Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, November 28, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, November 28, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, November 29, 1 – 4 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, December 1, 9 – 10 a.m.

WQI

Thursday, December 1, 6 – 7 p.m.