Weather Service: Cold day in store for Shelter Island

It will be a wet and white start to the work week on Monday for Shelter Island, with light snow and rain ending this morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).



It will be cold, with a low around 32 degrees and a north wind at 10 mph.



The day will turn sunny later, with a high of 38 degrees, but it will feel more like 25 or 30 with the wind staying out of the north at 9 to 11 mph, according to the NWS.



Tonight will be cold, with a low around 23 degrees, with the north wind at about 7 mph, bringing wind chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.