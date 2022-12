Sunset at Crab Creek last night. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Temperatures continue to climb on Shelter Island after the deep freeze of Christmas.

Today, Thursday, Dec. 29, will be sunny with a high of 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The winds will be light from the southwest at 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies with a low around 36 degrees, with the winds remaining calm from the southwest at about 6 mph.