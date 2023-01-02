Shelter Island Library Board seeks candidates

(Reporter file)

The Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees will be holding its election of members on Jan. 21. There are three incumbents running, with a fourth seat that is also open, according to Library Director Terry Lucas.

Archer Brown, Phyllis Gates and Donald Reagan want to continue to serve.

Terms are for three years.

Applications or letters of intent should be sent to the Nominating Committee in care of the library at P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or emailed to [email protected].

The board is charged with the library’s governance, including setting policy, exercising fiduciary responsibilities, overseeing and evaluating programs and services, maintaining the facility and supporting its operations.

With a small library staff and tight operating budget, this is a working board with each member contributing specific skills.