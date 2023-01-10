Weather Service: A bright, sunny winter day for the Island

First light at the Island Boatyard. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Tuesday, will be a bright winter day with a high near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for partly sunny skies early in the morning, and growing brighter throughout the day.

The winds will be out of the northwest at about 10 mph.

Tonight it will remain clear, but grow colder, with a low around 25 degrees. The northwest wind at 9 to 11 mph will bring wind chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.