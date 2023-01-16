Weather forecast for MLK Day on Shelter Island

(Reporter file photo)

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday dedicated to the memory of the life and work of the civil rights leader.

There’s a 20% chance of snow for the Island after 10 a.m. today, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 42 degrees, but wind chill values will be between 20 and 30 degrees.

Tonight the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies and a low temperature at the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

An advocate of nonviolence to initiate social change, Martin Luther King Jr. led a mass movement protesting segregation in housing, employment, voting and racism in America. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1964.

In 1968, at the age of 39, he was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn.