Bob’s Battle of the Brains is back at the library

Fans of the Battle of the Brains won’t have long to wait until Bob DeStefano returns to challenge their knowledge of trivia.

This popular contest returns to the library on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

There’s no trophy, no prize, just bragging rights: you get your name in the Reporter. The contest will consist of 50 general knowledge questions that teams will answer in writing.

“My favorite format is teams of four people. They put their heads together. Literally,” Bob said, describing the competition for an earlier Reporter story. “Laughter erupts at every table. The whole night is nothing but laughter.”

Known to all Islanders as the golf pro at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club for 50 years, Bob has run monthly trivia programs at the Rogers Memorial Southampton Library for years.

He has tailored special quiz events for garden clubs and other private parties. Some of the questions are tougher than others, but most require just dipping into the memory bank for a detail long forgotten.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.