Shelter Island Justice Court reports: Jan. 30, 2023

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Jan. 23, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Jorge L. Borrayo Valdez, Riverhead, turn signal violation, fined $50 plus $93.

Erika O. Carcamo, Greenport, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Justin R. Connelly, Ronkonkoma, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Ange Hernandez-Ochoa, Jamesport, unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93.

Carolyn M. Marzo, East Williston, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Cameron P. Utz, Medford, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Drew P. Wolf, Greenport, turn signal violation, $50 plus $63.

Patricia Murphy, Mineola, parking without a permit, $25.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pearl Williams, Shelter Island, for leaving the scene of an accident.

Twelve cases were adjourned to later dates in the calendar, 10 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, and two at the request of the court.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear were Emeliza A. Castillo Cabrera, on stop sign and seat belt violations; Amaury Diaz Gonzalez, on disobeying a traffic device.