Piano recital by young virtuoso opens Friends of Music season on Sunday

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner (Credit:Chris McGuire Photography)

The Shelter Island Friends of Music (SIFM) opens its 2023 season with pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. in recital at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

The musician, described as a “brilliant virtuoso” will perform works by Schumann, Liszt, Chopin, Chávez and Stravinsky.

A true prodigy, the California native began performing regularly with orchestras at age 6. He was the youngest person ever to be admitted to the Bachelor’s (14) and Master’s (18) degree programs at Juilliard. He also performed at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

That year he was honored as a Gilmore Young Artist, awarded to the most promising American pianists of the new generation. More recently, at age 25, he won first prize in the 2022 Concert Artists Guild Competition.

Mr. Sanchez-Werner has been lauded by the New York Times as “sensitive and lyrical … most impressive.” The Post-Standard of Syracuse said a performance “gave the audience cause to marvel at his mesmerizing artistry and extraordinary ability to communicate … a brilliant performance played with astonishing vigor.”

This young musician has also been recognized for his passion for social justice and public service. He received the Atlantic Council Young Global Citizen Award recognizing his dedication to social action through music in such countries as Iraq, Rwanda, France, Canada and the U.S.

On UN World Day for Cultural Diversity, he performed with the Iraqi National Symphony in Baghdad, raising funds for the Children’s Cancer Hospital. In Rwanda, he performed for economic leaders and President Kagame as Rwandans rebuild from the Tutsi genocide.

Mr. Sanchez-Warner’s performance, at the Presbyterian Church, headlines the SIFM’s 46th consecutive season. There is no admission fee; donations are always appreciated.

A reception with the musician follows the concert. Visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org for more information.