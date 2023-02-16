Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays, 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays,

11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Ramen Party (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Put together your own ramen bowls (vegetarian options available). Visit silibrary.org to register

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

– SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Adventure Sign Post Terrarium Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) Design your own mini terrarium complete with a sign that points to your favorite real or fictional locations. This kit is a little advanced and is good to work on over time. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Sand by Numbers, 3 p.m. Create unique artwork using a paint-by-numbers system and sand. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Friday Night Dialogue: Sin City Gangers: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Las Vegas by Jeffrey Sussman, 7 p.m. Library (In Person and Zoom) How the most powerful mobsters in the country built, bought, and controlled not only gambling casinos in Vegas, but also many important politicians, who did the mob’s bidding. Visit silibrary.org to register for in-person or Zoom. Please select which you are registering for on the registration page.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Roll-On The Goodness, 11 a.m. Holly will be at the library with her collection of essential oils to help you create rejuvenating roll-on’s for the winter season. Sample some essential oils and make your very own special roll-on. Visit silibrary.org to register.

DIY Mirror Art, 2:30 p.m. Choose your quote and create a beautiful winter mirror at the library to display at home. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Shelter Island Friends of Music opening recital: award-winning pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, 3 p.m, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. A reception with the musician follows the concert. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Shakespeare in Community – Richard III, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Jealous and crippled, Richard of Gloucester wants to be King of England and uses manipulation and deceit to achieve his goal. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Barbara Pym Book Club: Jane and Prudence, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Jane and Prudence have been friends since their days at Oxford but have come to live very different lives in this story of manners. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, February 16, 6 to 7 p.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Friday, February 17, 10 to 12 p.m.

PRESIDENTS’ DAY — TOWN OFFICES CLOSED Monday, February 20, 2023