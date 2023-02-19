What is that? Feb. 19,2023

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Only one responder weighed in on last week’s mystery photo (see below).

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Woohyun Bang emailed us to tell us, correctly, that it was a photo of Dering Harbor Village Hall.

Ms. Bang wrote to us that she visits the Island from her home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Her partner was raised on the Island, she said, and his family still resides here.

Dering Harbor is the smallest incorporated village in New York State, with a year-round population in the teens, and several times that in the summer.

Village Hall is the seat of government, comprising a Board of Trustees and a mayor.

“The Village of Dering Harbor was incorporated in 1917 after many successful years as a resort community formed in 1873 as Shelter Island Park,” according to Stewart W. Herman, author of “The Smallest Village.”