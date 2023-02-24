Shelter Island By the Numbers: Feb. 24, 2023

(Courtesy photo)

35

Years of service to the Highway/Public Works Department by Brian Sherman will be marked when he retires from the job at the end of the year

4

People killed in a two-car crash in East Marion on Feb.17



6

Republicans, including two incumbents, will be vying for votes in Island elections in November with Democrats due to release their slate next week

430

Items were collected for the Shelter Island Food Pantry during the two-week Souper Bowl Food Drive organized by National Honor Society members

30,000

Young scallops spawned through Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Peconic Bay Scallop Restoration Program

1

Deer on Manwaring Road ran into the roadway hitting the front of a police vehicle on Valentine’s Day