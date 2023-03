(Credit:Cody-Marie Miller)

Mashomack visitors were dwarfed by a huge white oak (see above), estimated at over 200 years old, on Sunday’s Tree Tour.



It was the final stop on a four-tree tour of American Chestnut, American Elm, a very tall four-trunked Tulip tree and this witness-to-history old oak.

The group toured normally off-limits portions of the preserve, getting a rare glimpse of exceptional trees, including survivors of disease (chestnut and elm) and survivors of weather and time.