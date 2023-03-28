On the pro tour with Jake Card in Georgia

Jay ‘Jake’ Card III showing his sweet swing on the Korn Ferry tour down south. (Credit: Judy Card)

Jay “Jake” Card III was back on the pro tour this week at the Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf Club in Savannah, Ga., making a big splash the first day.

This is the first event the Korn Ferry Tour is playing for $1 million, and Jake from Shelter Island took the lead from over 200 qualifiers with his 5 under par round (65) the first day.

The KF is one of the best ways to get a chance to compete on the PGA, with many players on the former tour good enough to be playing on the latter.

The KF is the developmental tour for the United States Tour. It features professional golfers who have not yet reached the PGA tour or have been on the PGA tour, but lost their card with poor play.

His dad, Jay Card Jr. told me no one was hitting the ball better than Jake, but he still couldn’t keep a first place position. Jake did manage to keep under par (8 under) for the final three rounds. He had enough birdies (20) to win any event. These scores are held on golf courses over 7,000 yards. For the members of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, that would be 1,000 yards longer than a course you’re used to playing.

Jake has been doing all his homework in preparation for a victory. He’s hitting the ball better than ever and ready to win. He’s proven that he belongs out there.

Next, Jake is flying to Chile this week to compete in the Astara Chile Classic in Santiago. In this business, they say you never know when the putts will drop, but you have to be playing golf on those days.

Good luck in Chile, Jake and stay with it. You have a strong support group right here on Shelter Island cheering you on during these difficult matches.