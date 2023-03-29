Daily Update: Student paper has a big impact, ‘Mamma Mia’ opens Thursday
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
The student paper with a big impact: Co-editors, staff advisor, making The Inlet thrive
‘Mamma Mia!’ heads for the Rock: School play gets ready for prime time
Quick Quiz: Asking Around the Island with Roz Dimon
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town considers zoning changes, removes cap on affordable housing units
Floyd Memorial Library welcomes new director to Greenport
Baseball: Clutch pitching propels Settlers to opening day win
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Board of Education VP resigns following incendiary remarks about Brentwood
Teenager assaulted by knife-wielding group: Cops
Charter School launches college scholarship fund for first graduating class
NORTHFORKER
You can catch a movie at The Suffolk in Riverhead this spring
Where to hunt for eggs on the North Fork this Easter
SOUTHFORKER
Get your off-season Round Swamp fix at Hub 44
South Fork Dream Home: A modern Vila Villa in East Hampton
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers after 11 p.m. that could mix with snow overnight. The low will be around 31.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
