Daily Update: Student paper has a big impact, ‘Mamma Mia’ opens Thursday

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The student paper with a big impact: Co-editors, staff advisor, making The Inlet thrive

‘Mamma Mia!’ heads for the Rock: School play gets ready for prime time

Quick Quiz: Asking Around the Island with Roz Dimon

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town considers zoning changes, removes cap on affordable housing units

Floyd Memorial Library welcomes new director to Greenport

Baseball: Clutch pitching propels Settlers to opening day win

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Board of Education VP resigns following incendiary remarks about Brentwood

Teenager assaulted by knife-wielding group: Cops

Charter School launches college scholarship fund for first graduating class

NORTHFORKER

You can catch a movie at The Suffolk in Riverhead this spring

Where to hunt for eggs on the North Fork this Easter

SOUTHFORKER

Get your off-season Round Swamp fix at Hub 44

South Fork Dream Home: A modern Vila Villa in East Hampton

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers after 11 p.m. that could mix with snow overnight. The low will be around 31.

