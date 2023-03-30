Daily Update: Town weighs moratorium on large houses, Honoring Islander for Women’s History Month
March 30, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Honoring an Island leader: Observing Women’s History Month
Town contemplating a moratorium on large houses: Aims to set a limit on square footage
Town Board work session on Center wastewater solutions
Real Estate Transfers: March 30, 2023
Shelter Island Calendar of Events: March 30, 2023
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 29, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After winning regional event, Southold’s Team RICE 870 will compete at world robotics competition in Houston
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead School District eyeing no tax hike for 2023-2024 budget; final review scheduled for April 19
Town officials mum on suspension of head planning administrator Jefferson Murphree
Boys Lacrosse: Blue Waves open season with solid win
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Easter happenings on the North Fork
Suhru Wines releases Long Island’s first La Crescent
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.
