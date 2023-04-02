The Shelter Island Library once again looks forward to a night of poetry and the announcement of this year’s $1,000 prize from the Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Established in 2022 by Ms. Morehead’s husband, Mike Zisser, the grant is awarded each year to an unpublished poet, 17 years of age or older, living on the East End.

Bliss Morehead, who passed away in 2020, was an Islander who dedicated much of her life to poetry. She founded the Shelter Island Poetry Project, producing annual Poetry Month readings in April at the library.

Entries for the contest, embracing this year’s theme, “Past and Future,” will be reviewed by the Bliss Morehead Poetry Committee, whose members include Robin Bennett, Mike Zisser, Jo-Ann Robotti, Karen Kaier, George Nemeth and Terry Lucas.

The entries will be judged by Irene Cornell, Charity Robey and Virginia Walker.

The winner will be announced on April 20 and will be invited to the poetry reading on April 28.