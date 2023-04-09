Happy Easter from Goat Hill

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

As comes Easter Sunday, so does the beginning of the 2023 season at Shelter Island Country Club (SICC).

We’re happy to announce that the pro shop will be open weekends starting Friday, April 7.

Last year was a banner year at SICC and the Board thanks everyone for their support. Lots of spring projects have been underway in our effort to continuously improve the course we affectionately call Goat Hill.

The best way to support SICC is to become a member. It’s the most affordable golf on the East End. So dust off the clubs and we will see you up at the clubhouse.

Junior Golf Program

Shelter Island Country Club will again be offering the Owen N. Dickson Junior Golf Program in Summer 2023. The program is for youths aged 7-16. The program will run for five weeks, beginning on Thursday, June 29.

The youths in the program will be learning new skills and playing the course weekly. Thank you again to our golf instructors, the club’s teaching pro Eric Schultzel, Bob DeStefano, retired pro from Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, and Father Peter DeSanctis, along with the many volunteers who assist along the way, whether teaching or with the organization of the program.

Golf Pro

Eric Schultzel, our teaching pro, will be returning for the 2023 season. Golf lessons available. Just stop by the pro shop to schedule.

Membership

Golf memberships start under $600. Unlimited golf. Social memberships start at $120.

Stop by the pro shop or go to shelterislandcc.org

Highway Department Happy Hour

Saturday, May, 6 2-5 p.m. The Highway Department does a lot to help with all the improvements at the clubhouse and on the grounds. SICC appreciates all the support.

Opening Meeting

Sunday, May 7.

Flying Goat Restaurant

Opening for its sixth season at the clubhouse. Best views on Shelter Island. April 27 is opening night.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop – 631-749-0416

Days of Operation — weekends only

Attitude makes the difference.