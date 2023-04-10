Daily Update: Easter festivities on Shelter Island, Season begins at Goat Hill
Here are the headlines for Monday, April 10, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
An Island Rite of Spring: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Gabriel’s Meadow
Gimme Shelter: Easter connections
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The play’s the thing
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner: April 8, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In Southold, elementary parents ask for Spanish immersion program
County planning commission approves Greenport development moratorium for two more months
Blotter: Criminal mischief reported at beach, Chickens attacked in Southold
Editorial: State DEC report on minority communities is important
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Indoor pickleball facility planned at former Riverhead Kmart
Police Blotters: 23-year-old arrested for DWI, Harassment reported at McDonald’s
NORTHFORKER
Riverhead’s Café Victoria is changing coffee culture — one cup at a time
One Minute on the North Fork: Iron Pier Beach
Northforker Wine Club: RG|NY 2021 Sauvignon Blanc-Sémillon
SOUTHFORKER
7 Hamptons Libraries with Great Children’s Programming
Southforker Stories: the best kept dinner secret in town? The Shelter Island Legion Hall
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.