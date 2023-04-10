Daily Update: Easter festivities on Shelter Island, Season begins at Goat Hill

Here are the headlines for Monday, April 10, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

An Island Rite of Spring: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Gabriel’s Meadow

Gimme Shelter: Easter connections

Happy Easter from Goat Hill

Easter, Passover 2023

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The play’s the thing

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner: April 8, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In Southold, elementary parents ask for Spanish immersion program

County planning commission approves Greenport development moratorium for two more months

Blotter: Criminal mischief reported at beach, Chickens attacked in Southold

Editorial: State DEC report on minority communities is important

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Indoor pickleball facility planned at former Riverhead Kmart

Police Blotters: 23-year-old arrested for DWI, Harassment reported at McDonald’s

NORTHFORKER

Riverhead’s Café Victoria is changing coffee culture — one cup at a time

One Minute on the North Fork: Iron Pier Beach

Northforker Wine Club: RG|NY 2021 Sauvignon Blanc-Sémillon

SOUTHFORKER

7 Hamptons Libraries with Great Children’s Programming

Southforker Stories: the best kept dinner secret in town? The Shelter Island Legion Hall

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.

