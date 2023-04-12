The Library Presents: Finding the magic in wood

Fred Buonocore (Courtesy photo)

If you’ve visited the library lately, you may have had the great fortune of discovering, in the glass-fronted display case near the computer station, a visually arresting collection of objects made by fellow Islander, Fred Buonocore.

At first glance, they are an enticing array of shapes and grains that would best be described as wood turnings. But immediately the eye is intrigued by a fusion of unexpected surfaces and colors, the variations of transparency and density. There is such a rich mix of materials and whimsy and reverence for nature at play in each unique piece, you feel compelled to know more.

On April 21 at 7 p.m. you will have your chance. In-person at the Shelter Island Library, as part of the Friday Night Dialogues series, Mr. Buonocore will share the essentials of his love affair with the lathe, and trace the evolution of his artistic process. In some respects, his is a pandemic learning story, because the turning machine only came into his possession around when COVID locked everyone’s doors.

Taking to his basement workshop, Mr. Buonocore began exercising his prodigious curiosity and carpentry skills, experimenting with wood remnants collected from his yard, and often from the Recycling Center’s discard pile.

“It’s amazing how much you can actually learn on YouTube,” Mr. Buonocore said, in his inimitably modest way.

Having traveled the world as a businessman, he has long studied and been influenced by the art of far-flung places, especially in Asia. But his appreciation for making beautiful things was renewed recently using the accompanying tools that came with the lathe.

“I didn’t know the previous owner, but I feel as if I’m getting to know him mysteriously through working with these files, each one fashioned by his hand,” Mr. Buonocore said, conveying his deep respect for the tradition of woodworking and delight in carrying on the creative effort.

Since answering the library’s invitation to exhibit, Mr. Buonocore has marveled at the community’s response — he’s fielded calls from people desiring to purchase pieces, visits from fellow makers, and folks simply fascinated by his work.

Now the prospect of sharing his odyssey in a talk at the library, offers an exciting further step on the path of learning and expansiveness that he set out on three years ago.

“It’s really become a kind of addiction. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to connect and spread the good feeling,” he said.

Perhaps it’s the motto above his workspace that best captures Mr. Buonocore’s approach: “There are no mistakes, just design changes.” This openness and flexibility, with an added dash of wry humor, is his essence, and one can only hope it’s contagious.

Come catch some positivity at the library — take an object of wood and resin and dye and a little magic up in your hands and be inspired to get to work.

Please register at the library’s website at silibrary.org. For further information or assistance, contact Jessica Montgomery via email at [email protected] or by phone at 631-749-0042. All library programs are free to the public, however donations are gratefully accepted.

Next Up: On Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m., please join the library in celebrating the memory of beloved Island poet, Bliss Morehead, at the 2nd annual Poetry Reading and Grant Award Program.

Established in 2021 by Islander Mike Zisser to honor his late wife, the Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant supports a yearly contest in which submissions from unpublished poets on the East End are appraised and the winning author is invited to read. Enjoy listening to poems and meeting poetry lovers at this very special in-person event.