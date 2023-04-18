Daily Update: Town funds shellfish restoration, New Sylvester Farm Manager jumps into a busy spring season
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Town funds shellfish restoration: $200,000 comes from water committee’s money
New Sylvester Farm Manager jumps into a busy spring season
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Lead paint discovery shutters Greenport carousel until at least Memorial Day
Holocaust remembrance event highlights need to speak out against injustice
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Remembering Northville’s role in little remembered battle
Aquebogue Elementary School science fair features new “Junior Scientists” club
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: Get ready for spring planting with a visit to the botanical oasis at White Flower Garden
North Fork Dream Home: Every room has a view in this expansive waterfront cape
SOUTHFORKER
Where to wine and dine for restaurant week on the South Fork
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature of 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be 39 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.