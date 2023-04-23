Lions Club sponsors beach, roadside cleanup: Need volunteers for next Saturday

All smiles at last year’s Shelter Island Cleanup Day.( Courtesy photo)

It’s that time of year again when Shelter Island spruces up. Even though it’s been a relatively mild winter, there’s still the need for beaches and roadsides to get that special treatment courtesy of volunteers.

The Shelter Island Lions Club is sponsoring its annual effort on Saturday, April 29.

Volunteers can access full information, including maps outlining 11 Island sections in need of work at shelterislandlions.org. You can sign up for a site of your choosing or indicate no preference.

All you need to do is list your name and email address so you can get a reminder or, in the event of inclement weather, an indication of a rain date will be sent to you. The rain date is Sunday, April 30, between noon and 2 p.m.

Volunteers are invited to meet at the Center Firehouse at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and bagels. There you will get high-visibility vests, trash grabbers, gloves and garbage bags and receive instructions.

It’s suggested you bring some tick repellent and a reusable water bottle.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the cleanup at the sites will take place, and filled trash bags should be brought back to the firehouse. Town vehicles with warning lights will follow volunteers on major roadways to protect volunteer crews.

Between noon and 1 p.m., a free barbecue will be provided at the Firehouse with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and water, courtesy of the Shelter Island Fire Department and the Lions Club.