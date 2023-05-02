Daily Update: Lions Club announces scholarships for Shelter Island students, Weekly police blotter

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Lions Club announces scholarships: Shelter Island 2023 high school graduates may apply

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 2, 2023

Shorelines: The spectre of Shelter Island Summer 2023

Shelter Island comedy films on double bill: Free showing, donations for Senior Center welcome

Correction: North Ferry brass to meet with Ferry Study Group

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ultra marathoner goes the distance to raise funds for vets in need

One hundred years of blessings: Meet Betty Hansel, Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls Lacrosse: Riverhead hurt by penalties in tight loss to Walt Whitman

NORTHFORKER

How Relic Sustainability is keeping the East End’s beaches clean

North Fork Dream Home: Perfectly private waterfront oasis

SOUTHFORKER

Prime time: This new South Fork butcher shop offers a speedy twist on an old craft

“Creative Exchanges” addresses the friends of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

